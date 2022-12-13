Learn the history of boxing’s longest fight

Currently, a boxing match is played over 12 rounds, each lasting three minutes. Despite this, before the regulation was different. It was made by John Douglas, 9th Marquess of Queensberry, who established in 1886 that every match had to have a winner by knockout.

At this, Jack Burke and Andy Bowen staged a lengthy bout for a Southern regional title in 1893 at the Olympic Club in New Orleans.

The fight had 110 rounds. Which meant that the meeting was seven hours and 19 minutes. Burke was 24 and Bowen was 26 years old. The fight was contested in the lightweight category.

At first, the fight was exciting but as the rounds went by, the fatigue began to show. The meeting began at nine o’clock at night, but at midnight the attendees began to leave the place while the athletes continued exchanging blows.

Thus it was that in the early hours of April 7, referee John Duffy ended the fight by calling it a no-contest and then, under pressure from the organizers who had to return the box office, a tie was decided.

Finally, both boxers shared the prize of $25,000.

