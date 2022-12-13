New Zealand, those born after 2009 will never be able to buy cigarettes again

New Zealand has passed a landmark law. From 2023, those born in 2009 will never again be able to buy a pack of cigarettes. The new anti-smoking law signed by Ayesha Verrall, Jacinda Ardern’s health ministerwas approved yesterday, December 12, 2023 and sets, in addition to price increases and other measures, a point of no return.

Selling cigarettes to those born after January 1, 2009 will forever be a crime. “Thousands of people will live longer and healthier lives,” said the health minister. “Our NHS will save five billion dollars by reducing operations, cancer and heart treatments, amputations,” Verrall added. New Zealand is the first country in the world to pass such a law.