A boat loaded with migrants sank in Italian territorial waters. Coast Guard soldiers rescued 7 Syrians who were on a capsized boat.

THE Survivors say 28 of them left Libya last September 1st and that after a day of navigation the accident occurred. The survivors lost their cell phones. Missing – according to the accounts of the 7 Syrians – are 21 people, including three children.

The refugees were disembarked at the Favarolo dock in Lampedusa and have already been transferred to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district.

The boat, with 28 people on board, capsized after about a day of sailing, therefore still in Libyan territorial waters.

The 7 survivors, all Syrians, were adrift for three days, on the capsized vessel, until they were intercepted and rescued by the military of the CP 324 coast guard patrol boat in Italian territorial waters..

The survivors, all Syrians, reconstructed the journey that turned into a tragedy. The 7, who are now being questioned by the police officers of the Agrigento police station’s mobile squad present at the Lampedusa hotspot, said they left Sabratah, Libya, at 4:00 pm on Sunday. According to them, there were only Sudanese and Syrians on the vessel, including 3 children.

The are in progress Search for the missing who were on the half-sunken boat. The Coast Guard announced this. Naval units and an ATR 42 aircraft from the Corps are active. The National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of the Coast Guard in Rome has also alerted the Libyan, Maltese and Tunisian rescue centers.

The Save the Children team, present on the islandintervened from the first moments of the landing to give support to the survivors, who were severely tested, and provide an answer to their primary needs”. This was reported by the NGO.

«The Mediterranean Sea – continues the NGO – It is once again confirmed as one of the deadliest routes in the world. According to UN data, over 30,200 people have died or gone missing at sea in the Mediterranean since 2014, many of them minors. Those fleeing war, extreme poverty, humanitarian crises, too often find death in the attempt to reach a possible future in Europe.

Save the Children renews its call to Italian and European institutions to take responsibility so that they put people’s lives first in every decision on migration policies, activating a search and rescue system at sea and guaranteeing regular access routes”.