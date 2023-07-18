The Tax Administration Service (SAT) you can apply a series of fines for not complying with tax obligationsSome have very high amounts, so you may be interested in knowing in which cases you may be entitled to a violation and what to do if it happens to you.

It does not matter if you are registered with the SAT as a natural or legal person, because in both cases the Mexican tax authorities can impose sanctions on you as a taxpayer if you do not comply with your tax obligations on time, therefore having a good relationship with this institution is much better than paying large fines.

You should bear in mind that the SAT has the power to impose economic sanctions, as well as apply surcharges and charge interest on taxes not paid or declared incorrectly.

The Federal Tax Code (CFF) establishes that the application of fines, for violations of tax provisions, will be made regardless of whether the payment of the respective contributions and their other accessories is required, as well as the penalties imposed by the judicial authorities when criminal responsibility is incurred.

Therefore, you must consider that the economic fines imposed by the Mexican tax may vary in amount and severity according to the offense committed.

Why can the SAT fine me?

There are several reasons why the SAT can fine taxpayers, here we tell you the most common:

Omission or extemporaneous presentation of tax declarations.

Errors in the declarations that result in a lower tax burden.

Failure to comply with formal obligations, such as not providing information required by the SAT or not keeping tax documents.

Tax evasion, such as the use of schemes or practices to avoid paying taxes illegally.

Tax fraud, which involves filing false returns or manipulating documents to obtain improper tax benefits.

What are the most expensive fines imposed by the SAT?

Among the highest fines applied by the SAT are those related to hydrocarbons, because they reach millionaire infractions. Below we share the amounts:

For people who manufacture, produce, process, transport, store, including storage for own use, distribute or dispose of any type of hydrocarbon or petroleum, the following fines will be imposed:

Of 3 to 5 million pesos for not having the equipment and computer programs to carry out the volumetric controls referred to in Article 28, section I, section B, of the CFF.

for not having the equipment and computer programs to carry out the volumetric controls referred to in Article 28, section I, section B, of the CFF. Of 2 to 3 million pesos , for registering in the volumetric controls a type of hydrocarbon or oil that differs from the one that actually corresponds and is detected and determined by the SAT in the exercise of its powers, or from the one indicated in the tax receipts. In the case of gasoline, register in the volumetric controls an octane rating that differs from that which actually corresponds and is detected and determined by the SAT in the exercise of its powers, or from that indicated in the tax receipts.

, for registering in the volumetric controls a type of hydrocarbon or oil that differs from the one that actually corresponds and is detected and determined by the SAT in the exercise of its powers, or from the one indicated in the tax receipts. In the case of gasoline, register in the volumetric controls an octane rating that differs from that which actually corresponds and is detected and determined by the SAT in the exercise of its powers, or from that indicated in the tax receipts. from 1 to 1.5 million pesos, for not having the opinion that determines the type of hydrocarbon or oil in question, the calorific value of natural gas and the octane number in the case of gasoline; or the certificate that accredits the correct operation and functioning of the equipment and programs to carry out the volumetric controls referred to in Article 28, section I, section B, of the CFF.

Likewise, there are those related to financial institutions, such as banks, where the amounts reach up to one million pesos.

These fines are applied when an offense committed by financial institutions and savings and loan cooperative societies occurs. In this category, the highest fine is the following:

Of 800 thousand to 1 million pesosfor each contract entered into or financial account that fails to meet certain requirements established in the CFF.

It should be remembered that the amounts of some fines also depend on the established specifications and the circumstances of the non-compliance.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check all the promotions.