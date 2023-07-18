With only four days to go before its premiere, “Barbie” He has high expectations and hopes to break records at the box office. However, there is a reason that would make her lose an important sector of the public for the tape. The blonde doll movie had been causing a stir among people because it has been part of the lives of many generations, but not everyone will be able to view the film starring margot robbie and ryan gosling.

The Motion Picture Association, or better known by its acronym MPA, is the body in charge of classifying films in the United States. In this case, he was in charge of placing the range at “Barbie” and recommended it as PG-13. That is, the film margot robbie It is not suitable for children under 13 years of age, and if they wish to see it, they must be accompanied by an adult.

“Barbie” opens this July 21. Photo: The Reason

Why is “Barbie” not suitable for children?

The MPA rating is based on the fact that the film, after going through the censors, contains certain material that may be inappropriate, such as suggestive references, violence, nudity and aggressive language.

For this reason, “Barbie” it did not reach the “R” classification, the same one in which adult content can be included. In the same way, the film directed by Greta Gerwig hopes to break it at the box office this July 21, the day it premieres on the giant screen, in the United States.

The cast of “Barbie”, in addition to being made up of margot robbie and Ryan Gosling, features the following actors: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, and Emma Mackey.

