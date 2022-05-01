There remain 2 points of distance between Milan and Inter at the top of the table: the Rossoneri overtake Fiorentina, the Nerazzurri Udinese. On his birthday, Leonardo Bonucci gives himself two goals which for Juve mean three points. In the fight not to be relegated, Venice, Cagliari and the Genoa of captain Criscito warded off, in tears after the missed penalty in the derby against Sampdoria. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Marco Fallisi, Davide Stoppini, Maurizio Nicita, Fabiana Della Valle, GB Olivero, Francesco Velluzzi, Pierfrancesco Archetti, Mario Pagliara and Massimo Cecchini. Giacomo Detomaso in the studio.