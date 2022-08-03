Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II It is one of the most anticipated games of the year. Thus, it is not a big surprise to hear that content related to this title was leaked. Thanks to an NFL player, now we have an early look at the multiplayer of this title.

LA Rams player Cameron Dicker recently posted an early look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on your Instagram account. Although this content was removed almost immediately, the public had the opportunity to see some of this early material. Here you can see the lobby screen for multiplayer, where it is confirmed that the Operators will be back.

Breaking: Modern Warfare 2 MP lobby image via NFL player Cameron Dicker IG pic.twitter.com/K1ofMeoExH — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2022

As if that were not enough, another leak has revealed the first details of the DMZ mode, which is described as a game similar to Escape from Tarkov, where players risk losing everything if they die, something that happens in one or two shots. According to Tom Henderson, famous insider, the mode will be focused on extracting the map from war zone 2. Alongside this, it has been mentioned that players should keep their expectations realistic, as DMZ will not be as similar to Escape from Tarkov.

Regarding the release date of DMZ, Henderson mentioned that this mode will not be available in 2023, thus contradicting various rumours, and will arrive next to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Meanwhile, it is expected that we will have more information about this title during the CDL Championship on August 7.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 28. On related topics, Call of Duty is reportedly losing millions of players. Similarly, David Jaffe criticizes Sony for their complaints against Call of Duty.

Via: comic book