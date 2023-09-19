In early September, a report stated that Nintendo presented technical demonstrations of the Switch 2 to developers behind closed doors during the Gamescom 2023 of August. Today, new emails obtained by The Verge reveal that Activision-Blizzard was one of the external developers invited to these demonstrations of the successor to the switch.

Internal emails from late 2022 show several executives from Activision-Blizzardincluding the CEO Bobby Kotickdiscussing specifications for an unidentified new system referred to as “Switch NG“. Although much of the information was redacted, the emails indicate that the performance level of the new console would be on par with consoles Xbox One and Playstation 4.

It is not clear if this refers to the base models of Xbox One and PS4 or to the improved variants PS4 Pro and Xbox One. However, given the production history of Activision Blizzard For those consoles, the company felt it could create something “cool” for the new console, as long as it got early access to development kits and prototyping hardware.

In the leaked document, Nintendo wrote:

“Given the greater alignment with Generation 8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings in PS4/Xbox Oneit is reasonable to assume that we could create something attractive to the NG Switch also. It would be helpful to ensure early access to prototype development hardware and test it early and properly.”

The meeting takes place in the midst of the commitment of Microsoft to keep the games Call of Duty on consoles Nintendo during the next decade, if its acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. During the FTC antitrust trial proceedings earlier this year, Kotick He also acknowledged having missed opportunities to take the franchise to the top. switch.

However, Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Xboxhe hinted that Call of Duty might not look amazing on the nintendo switch. It is said that the Switch 2 It will also have 12GB of RAM, three times more than the switch original, which had to settle for 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, it is more than the Xbox Series Swhich has 10GB of RAM.

Details about the successor to the switch remain scarce, but is speculated to be released in late 2024. However, there may be a preview before that, similar to the switch original, which was first shown in 2016 and released in 2017.

Via: Neowin

Editor’s note: This is much more reasonable than the crazy ideas of bringing a portable console capable of deploying the performance power of a PS5 without using the cloud. But, we’ll see what Nintendo comes up with, let’s remember that the company is not known for focusing its efforts on hardware power either.