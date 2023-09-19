Russell Brand’s career came to an abrupt halt this Monday due to allegations of rape and sexual assault, as well as emotional abuse, reported by four women to the British media, that the comedian, actor and current ‘anti-establishment’ activist and technical guru welfare categorically denies. The promoters of his ‘Bipolarization’ tour suspended all announced performances until the end of the month in England minutes after the London Metropolitan Police (MET) announced that it has taken action in the scandal.

An investigation by The Times newspaper and Sunday newspaper, in coordination with a department of public television Channel 4, this weekend exposed allusions from four women who identify the notorious and multifaceted British artist as a sexual predator. The four maintain their anonymity and accuse Brand of forced penetration without a condom and other serious abuses that he allegedly perpetrated between 2006 and 2013, when the former presenter of the same network and BBC stations reached the peak of fame and popularity.

Russell Brand when he was married to singer Katy Perry



REUTERS







The intervention of the MET this Monday seems to extend the temporal range of alleged sexual crimes. According to a police spokesperson, the service received a “report of a sexual assault that took place in 2003” in Soho, the busy entertainment and nightlife area of ​​central London, the day before. “The agents are in contact with the woman,” the report adds without giving details of the alleged attack or confirming whether a formal investigation has been opened into the cascade of media complaints.

Brand declared his innocence before the Times newspapers published his explosive allegations and Channel 4 aired a supplementary programme. In a video that she uploaded to YouTube on Friday night, she identifies herself as the target of a “coordinated attack” by traditional media that have made “very serious allegations that I completely refute.” “These allegations date back to a time when I worked in general media, was in the newspapers constantly, made films and, as I have already written extensively in my books, when I was very, very promiscuous,” he explains. And he concludes: “In that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were always completely consensual.”

Their former hookups now offer a contrary and twisted version of the time they spent with Katy Perry’s ex-husband. One claims that the comedian raped her at her residence in Los Angeles, another claims that she sexually assaulted him when they worked together in California, and a third felt emotionally attacked in the United Kingdom by an artist with a reputation for being vain and self-centered.

In addition, a fourth woman believes that she was manipulated when she entered into an intimate relationship with the famous television presenter at the age of 16. Her mother was aware of the fleeting courtship but she could do nothing to prevent it, she told the Sunday Times. Brand even sent an official BBC car to the school in order to spend an evening of love in the privacy of her house, according to the complainant’s story.

The allegations grow and both newspapers belonging to Rupert Murdock’s group encourage survivors of the alleged abuse to report their cases to the Police. Meanwhile, the activist and guru, who defends democracy and freedom and suggests that norms exist to be circumvented, witnesses the collapse of his professional field.