halo-infinite is in a very bad state at the moment, and after having lost 96% of its users in Steam, 343 Industries you really need to do something to save this game from being completely forgotten. It seems that one of its strategies to do so is to incorporate a battle royale-like game mode during its second season, and a few details about this have already been leaked.

Apparently, the second season of content from halo-infinite will include a mode called last spartan standing, and although it will not necessarily be a battle royale As such, it will have several characteristic elements of this genre. As its name mentions, the objective of this mode will be to survive above all other players. As the game progresses, you can improve your team to have an advantage over the others.

“Each Spartan for himself. Level up your team by earning points to be the last Spartan standing.”

Description of the new game mode “Last Spartan Standing”.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10Wy — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@Delta_Hub) April 6, 2022

If all goes well, this new mode should be debuting alongside season two next. May 3and surely in the coming weeks we will have the official details about Last Spartan Standing.

Publisher’s note: I think Halo Infinite did have to be delayed, just so there wouldn’t be such a wide gap between each update. 343i has done nothing but promise and promise, but the game still has no new content and obviously, the community has already begun to despair.

Via: Twitter