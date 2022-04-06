The racist insult had come from the Curva Nord of the stadium, which hosts the fans of the Goddess and was filmed by an amateur video of another fan: in the video you can see some Napoli players entering the changing room tunnel at the end of the match. The vision of the images of the video surveillance of the sports facility allowed the Digos to identify and identify the forty-year-old who, in addition to addressing several times with insults and insulting attitudes towards the guest players, was also immortalized in the act of launching on the field a glass full of beer. The procedure for the Daspo has also started.