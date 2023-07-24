New York, United States.- Atlas de Guadalajara was superior to the New York City Football Club today in the Citi Field to add the first points of Sector N through the goal of the Mexican, Aldo Rocha (7′)which heavily damaged those from The Big Apple.

Not even with the pressure of the blue public those directed by Benjamin Mora they were intimidated in this dispute. The ball ended up at the bottom of the fence with a volley shot and since then it has only wandered around the field of play until the referee’s final whistle. 0-1 official.

Guadalajara Atlas is the second team of the MX League who succumbs to one of the clubs of the Major League Soccer (MLS) on this opening day of the League Cup 2023. Atlas will wait until next weekend to continue with its activity.

His next confrontation will be next Sunday, July 30, against Toronto F.C. that could eliminate NYC FC if he defeats him in his debut on Wednesday. The Rojinegros will fly to Canada to look for the three points and thus close the group stage as leaders.

Atlas won on his debut

Twitter Liga BBVA MX

After three days of action in the Leagues Cup 2023, six of the representatives of the MX League They already played their first game. The last friday Mazatlan FC beat Austin FC (3-1), Blue Cross lost against Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami (2-1) with controversy included, while Club Leon tied with Vancouver (2-2)but won the extra point on penalties (16-15).

yesterday (Saturday) UNAM Cougars woke up over the end to tie with CF Montreal (2-2)however, they lost on penalties (4-2), while Xolos of Tijuana could not against Philadelphia Union (3-1).

Leagues Cup Trophy in León

middle jam

Today the atlas foxes achieved the victory at home for NYC FC (0-1) and tonight Vlub Puebla faces Minnesota United closing the first date of the tournament.