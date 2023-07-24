The TASS news agency and the Russian “MASH” website said that fragments of a drone were found on Komsomolsky Street in the Russian capital, Moscow.

According to the emergency services, no injuries were recorded, according to preliminary information.

In turn, RIA Novosti said that traffic along Komsomolsky Boulevard was prohibited.

Footage circulated on Russian social media accounts showed smoke rising from a building.

Russian accounts on Telegram said the location of the drone was in Komsomolsky, not far from the Defense Ministry.

“The sound of a drone was heard in the sky over Komsomolsky in Moscow, and after a few minutes an explosion occurred,” Russian media reported, citing eyewitnesses.

It indicated that the damage was material and that there were no injuries in the location where the wreckage of the drone was found.