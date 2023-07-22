Cruz Azul’s fans are not warmed by the sun and the bad streak is spreading and now losing a last minute match with a great goal from Lionel Messi. But as if that were not enough, they have also been upset with the action of a couple of players who took the time to look for Messi to ask for his shirt after the defeat.

already in the week Carlos Rotondi and Augusto Lotti They threatened that they wanted Lionel Messi’s shirt and that no one else asked for it, and that’s how it was because at the end of the game both appeared wearing the Argentine number 10 clothing in their hands, which sparked endless criticism from fans who ensure that they only went as fans and not as players.

The players of the machine posing with Messi’s shirt | Photo: Courtesy

Through social networks the comments did not wait, many frustrated with the bad run of the team, “The only ‘triumph’ they could take“, “They only went for that, because of Messi’s jersey, they would have stayed and sent them to them, a couple of logs”, “Net what a shame with this pair they cared more about having the shirt to put eggs to the party”, “It is for only that this pair of useless were”, and more messages criticizing the action of his team.

Thus many more fans did not come down from bad and sold to the players to be able to have a shirt above the result and it is that they were close to taking the duel even from the first half but the failure before the goal was what meant that they could not impose conditions.

Cruz Azul has 6 losses in their last 7 games, now they are the last place in the MX League and in the Leagues Cup Group they already occupy the bottom. They will have to win the next game and hope that Inter Miami also defeat Atlanta United in order to advance in that sector.