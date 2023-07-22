like a script Hollywood, Lionel Messi debuted in the inter miami scoring the game-winning goal on the last play, a magical performance that skyrocketed already huge expectations for his arrival in American soccer.

The spectacular free-kick goal by the Argentine in minute 90+4 of Friday’s clash against Blue Cross, who gave Inter a 2-1 victory on the opening day of the League Cup, It had a global impact that the highly-priced and ultra-competitive sports market in the United States did not escape.

Miami vibrates and dreams

The collective madness that the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale experienced began to materialize the vision of the owners of Inter and the MLS to attract the biggest star in the world to give the definitive boost to ‘soccer’ ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will co-organize with Canada and Mexico.

As much as his providential left-footed shot, over the barrier and directly to the Mexican squad, the media and social networks amplified the disbelief of the celebrities who witnessed the prodigy from the front row.

NBA superstar LeBron James, who melted before the game in a hug with

Messi, took pictures with his phone of the moment in which the ‘Flea’ entered as a substitute in the 54th minute and the tennis giant Serena Williams was left with her mouth open next to kim kardashian seeing the decisive goal.

However, there are those who criticize the arrival of the Argentine to the MLSEven people who have nothing to do with sports, with soccer.

What the former president of Colombia said on his social networks caused curiosity Ernest Samperwho threw a hard dart at the fact.

“It hurts to see Messi as a simple huckster selling his pass, for a few million more, to a nondescript team from Miami,” he commented.

And he added: “This is what is happening with the great vedettes, various intellectuals, journalists and even well-known former presidents: they were eaten by the voracious power of capitalism that now, in case something was missing to acquire, buy symbols, success stories, values ​​and resumes like Messi’s”.

