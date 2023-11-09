The teams that command the groups for the draw of the League semi-final home runs. Águilas Doradas already had the quota previously secured, and was added Independent Medellinwho finished second in the table.

Medellín assured of being the head of the group thanks to its resounding victory against Unión Magdalena, 0-4, with goals from Deinner Quiñonesfrom a penalty, two goals Diego Moreno and one from Londono.

América, which started the day in second place, had a difficult time at home against Bucaramanga, lost 1-2 and finished third.

The scarlet team started winning with a goal from Esneyder Mena, but Bucaramanga’s equalizer came very quickly through Jhon Córdoba. Even América missed a penalty, at the feet of Facundo Suárez. Then, Carlos Henao The visitor’s victory scored in the 83rd minute.

In the rest of the day played this Wednesday, Atlético Nacional lost to Deportes Tolima 2-3, at the Atanasio Girardot.

In Bogota, Equity defeated Millionaires, which presented an alternate team. The match was 2-1.

And in Montería Golden Eagles defeated Jaguares 0-1, with a goal from Marco Pérez, from a penalty kick.

Positions

1. Eagles 44

2. Medellin 39

3. America 37

4. Tolima 37

5. National 33

6. Junior 30 (+12)

7. Millionaires 30 (+1)

8. Cali 28

The draw to define how the groups are left will take place this Wednesday from 10 pm

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

