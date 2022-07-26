The title has generated 500 million dollars in global income, and 72% corresponds to spending in the Asian country.

Riot Games has captured the attention of the community with a massive expansion from the League of Legends universe, which has given us surprises such as the Arcane animated series and projects related to the fighting genre and the MMO. Although the future of the company is full of games and initiatives, its existing titles continue to amass millions of dollars in revenue, with League of Legends: Wild Rift being the latest game to star in this kind of news.

Wild Rift was released in China in October 2021And it is that, according to the information published by Sensor Tower (via GamesIndustry), it seems that the mobile title has generated $500 million since its launch. However, it is important to note that Riot Games must thank users in China, since their spending corresponds to a 72% of the total figure (346.6 million dollars). Something surprising if we consider that Wild Rift, launched in October 2020, managed to enter 150 million in its first year and did not reach the Chinese market until October 2021.

Continuing with the data, most of the players have spent on Wild Rift through the App Store (452.2 million), while the Google Play store has seen about 80 million dollars spend, which corresponds to 16% of the total figure. In addition, Sensor Tower also highlights that games from the entire Riot Games mobile catalog accumulate $828 million in revenue, which includes both the aforementioned Wild Rift as well as Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.

Of course, Riot Games has been right in its decision to expand the League of Legends universe with proposals of all kinds. After all, MOBA fans are excited to play with the characters of all life through very different initiativesand, as you can see in the video inserted below these lines, this has led us to wonder if Riot Games has become a new Blizzard.

More about: League of Legends: Wild Rift, League of Legends, Riot Games and China.