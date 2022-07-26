Dermatologist Zimmerman: change in complexion indicates skin aging

Dark circles under the eyes and a change in complexion indicate skin aging, cosmetologist, dermatologist Galina Zimmerman is sure. Other main signs that every woman should pay attention to in order to contact a specialist in time and prolong youth, she listed in an interview with Dr. Peter.

First of all, according to the doctor, a change in complexion should alert. If it looks dull, and heterogeneous pigmentation appears on the skin, then this is a reason to visit a beautician, she emphasized.

In addition, it is important to monitor skin tone, said Zimmerman. The doctor gave advice to check it with a simple technique: you need to slightly pull or pinch the skin between your fingers, if the fold straightens slowly, then this indicates a slowdown in the process of updating collagen fibers. Dark circles under the eyes, thickening of the skin with enlarged pores and changes in facial contours are other clear signs of incipient skin aging, the doctor added.

If one or more of these signs are found, Zimmerman recommended consulting a cosmetologist to find the right care. She also emphasized that at the first appointment with a cosmetologist it is important to correctly determine the type of facial aging, because the effectiveness of the procedures depends on this.

For example, for the “tired” type, when folds and wrinkles form, the doctor recommended manual massage, chemical peels and mesotherapy, and for the “edematous” type, lymphatic drainage massages, microcurrent therapy and thread lifting. To determine the features of the face and choose the right care program only a cosmetologist, she summed up.

