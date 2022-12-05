During the celebration of its tenth anniversary, Riot Games made a series of announcements about its new games of which most came true except one and it is Project Lthe fighting game League of Legends.

/dev:Gameplay Basics & Tag in Project L To cap off the year, let’s take a closer look at Project L’s core gameplay: We believe in systems that are deep and flexible, including dynamic movement, impactful buttons, and a whole lot of tag. pic.twitter.com/dzde0Ah48a — Riot Games (@riotgames) December 5, 2022

The information has been scarce, however, this time we are going to have something much more concise about what awaits you in this fighting title that is still in development.

The first thing you should know is that they are still preparing the fighters that you will find in the game. This time we saw a bit of the attacks that you can perform with Illaoi who relies a lot on a kraken to stop his enemies.

On the game mechanics side, they explain very specific details of Project Lthe fighting game League of Legends. The goal of this title is for champions to feel fast, powerful, and with combat mechanics that look fluid.

For example, fighters can walk, run, dash, chain dash, jump, and super jump. Likewise, many movements of each of the characters are coming.

Seeing the way the fights unfold, we can see that many mechanics include picking up the opponent, bouncing them off the invisible wall, and finishing them off even more. Mastering these kinds of moves sounds difficult, but when you do, it will be rewarding.

League of Legends fighting game focuses a lot on assists

In case it wasn’t clear, Project L, the League of Legends fighting game, focuses a lot on tag team combat. That is, you have another character who can make an assist to continue executing combinations, also an attack that works as a transition to change fighters and one more to break combos.

This last detail is key, especially because avoiding being cornered in a game and applying the pharmacy. Unfortunately, they didn’t give more details of what awaits us in this title, so we will have to be patient with this development.

What did you think of this trailer? Do you think this project will change fighting games?