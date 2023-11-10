The round-robin phase of the League ended and the home runs were defined semi-finals of the championship to find the finalist teams that will compete for the year-end star in the Colombian soccer.

Águilas Doradas and Independiente Medellín They are the seeded teams that will have the sporting advantage (the famous ‘invisible point’) in their respective groups if they tie on points with any of their rivals.

Águilas Doradas, Tolima, Junior and Cali will fight for a place in the final in Group A, while Medellín, América, Nacional and Millonarios They will compete to advance to the final in the so-called ‘group of death’.

The teams located in Group A did not have much difference in their direct confrontations during the first phase of the tournament, and in Group B, Nacional did not beat any of its rivals in the all against all.

Here we review the results and the balance by points.

‘The group of death’: Medellín, America, National and Millionaires

Independiente Medellín, due to what was done during the regular phase of the tournament, would start as a favorite. In addition to being the head of the group, they won against Nacional on two occasions, They beat América and tied against Millonarios.

América de Cali is not far behind: it added 6 points against its group rivals. They beat Nacional and Millonarios, and only lost to Medellín.

Millonarios, for their part, obtained 4 points; They beat Nacional, tied with Medellín and lost to América, while Atlético Nacional did not have a good time; lost with Millonarios, América and Medellín, for a total of 0 points against their opponents.

Group A: Águilas Doradas, Tolima, Junior and Cali

Águilas Doradas is seeded and is a strong candidate in its group due to its impeccable campaign in 20 games played, being the first team in the history of short tournaments to finish undefeated in the regular phase. He was also the one who scored the most points against their home run rivals.

Tolima, which finished fourth in the standings, added 4 points in its matches against Águilas, Cali and Junior.

Junior, sixth in the table, lost against Águilas and Tolima, but beat Cali on matchday 16. Deportivo Cali was surpassed by Águilas and Junior, but managed to beat Tolima 2-0 on matchday 6.

Medellín, Millonarios, América and Nacional, in the group of death.

This is how the first date of the home runs will be played

Quadrangular A:

Sports Tolima vs. Junior

Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles

Quadrangular B:

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires

America vs. Medellin

