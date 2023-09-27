Dhe English football champions Manchester City said goodbye to the national league cup surprisingly early. The successful “Citizens” around goalkeeper Stefan Ortega lost 0-1 (0-0) in a duel between two Champions League participants at Newcastle United and missed out on a place in the round of 16.

Former Dortmund player Alexander Isak (53rd) scored the goal of the day against the “Skyblues”, who did not play with the absolute best line-up and rested star striker Erling Haaland, among others.

Liverpool one round further

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC, on the other hand, fought their way into the next round with a lot of effort. The German team manager’s team won 3-1 (0-1) against Premier League relegated Leicester City.

Cody Gakpo after preparatory work by former Munich player Ryan Gravenberch (48th), Dominik Szoboszlai (70th) and Diogo Jota (89th) turned the game in favor of the “Reds”. Kasey McAteer (3rd) put the 2016 English surprise champions in the lead.

Arsenal FC is also in the round of 16. The club from London won 1-0 (1-0) against league rivals FC Brentford, and national player Kai Havertz was on the pitch for the entire season. Reiss Nelson (8th) secured the “Gunners” a place in the round of 16.