The mistake that the popular narrator Javier Fernández made during the match between Junior and Tolima, last Sunday, continues to give something to talk about. ‘The goal singer’ chose the wrong team when singing the goal for the visitor’s 0-1 victory.

While Estéfano Arango celebrated the Tolima goal, Fernández narrated the goal as if it were from Independiente Medellín and only after a few seconds, when the commentator of the Win Sports + broadcast, Gonzalo de Feliche, made him realize the mistake by showing him a sheet of paper with the name of Tolima.

The narrator published a video on his social networks apologizing for the error and later uploaded another in which he announced that he was going to raffle off a Colombian National Team shirt among those who sent him memes about what happened to him on Sunday.

However, the issue is still on, which is why Fernández came out again to defend himself, in an interview with the Cali newspaper El País, in which he explained, according to him, the cause of the error that has him in the mouths of many followers. .

“We were talking about the last game of the day, which was precisely the one between Medellín and Bucaramanga, we said that DIM had 22 points, that they could be fifth and move up the table. There were also coincidences such as David González who was coach of Medellín and is now the coach of Tolima, and obviously I related him to that team. It was a confusion, but it was immediately corrected as well,” Fernández said.

The Valle del Cauca narrator spoke of the moment when De Feliche showed him the piece of paper. “The truth is, I am very focused on the game. Regularly when he narrates a goal, I close my eyes and sing it, it is a sacred moment for me. As it was a goal of confusion, what I think is that Gonzalo wanted to show me the player he had scored, although I was very clear about it,” he noted.

Fernández also referred to the camera in which they show the moment in which he makes the mistake and the commentator shows him the paper: “The images that are seen on networks are a camera that the channel installs there to have a streaming reference, “I don’t understand much about it, but it should be something about the channel’s internal management.”

Why was Fernández compared to Shakira, Messi and Pelé?

When asked about his family’s opinion about what happened and about the reactions on the networks, ‘El Cantante’ gave a surprising answer: “They know who I am and my professionalism. I am absolutely sure that there are people interested in this happening and having that magnitude. Shakira made a mistake singing the national anthem once and she never stopped being Shakira; Messi has voted many penalties and is still Messi; Pelé was wrong and he remained wrong. What is the severity instead of saying Medellín for Tolima? That is the price of being number 1.”

In addition, Fernández talked about how there are “mandated” characters who always criticize him. “I don’t know, but you can tell that’s the case because they are the same people. I have no idea, but I can say that this is already under investigation and it will surely have results a little later,” he declared.

