The V8 is being retired, but fortunately Maserati continues to build beautiful cars. That’s worth something too.

While Ferrari is not yet in a hurry with electric cars, Maserati wants to do so. That in itself is not surprising, because Maserati is a bit like the Italian Porsche: it is a sports car brand, but they mainly build SUVs and sedans. And they must gradually become electric.

What is a bit difficult: the engine was precisely what always made Maseratis so cool. The V8 that comes in Gran Turismo and the Quattroporte lag can be considered one of the best sounding engines ever. So the question is: what will be left of the Maserati DNA if it becomes an electric brand?

In any case, one thing Maserati still has is beautiful design. The GranTurismo Folgore is one of the most beautiful EVs, for the simple reason that the GranTurismo does not look like an EV. There is also a practical reason for this: the GranTurismo is still supplied with a V6.

However, this does not apply to the new Quattroporte. This will be the first Maserati to be marketed exclusively as an EV. And that is why there is no longer any reason to give the car a nice, long hood. That begs the question: won’t it soon be some strangely proportioned EV?

Previous statements by CEO Davide Grasso made us fear the worst, but Bernard Loire, the commercial boss at Maserati, can now reassure us. Opposite Auto Express he says that the electric Quattroporte will not look like an electric car at all. So we can just expect a beautiful Italian sedan.

The electric Maserati Quattroporte will have to compete against… Porsche Taycan and the newly unveiled Lotus Emeya. The Maserati will appear a little later than these models: the new Quattroporte will not arrive until 2025.

