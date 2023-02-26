Barcelona leads the league and has 59 points, seven points ahead of Real Madrid, second in the standings, who drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Madrid on Saturday..

Almeria comes in 15th place with 25 points, two points above the relegation zone.

Almeria put an end to Barcelona’s victory in seven consecutive matches in the league, and inflicted on its guest, who left the European League last Thursday, the second loss in a row after 18 matches without defeat..

Almeria was the best party in the first half, and scored its only goal after 24 minutes when Luis Suarez sent a long pass to Toure, who moved behind Barcelona’s defense, ran towards the penalty area and hit a powerful ball that hit the crossbar into the goal..

This is the eighth goal against Barcelona in the league this season, and despite this, he has the strongest line of defense in the five major leagues in Europe.

Almeria almost consolidated its lead, but goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen blocked a shot by striker Leo Baptistao..

The unmarked Rodrigo Ellie missed another chance for the hosts when he headed the ball wide.

“I am very angry because I think we played the worst game of the season so far, particularly in the first half,” Barcelona coach Xabi Hernandez told Movistar Plus..

“We were not good and missed an important opportunity in a match that we did not have the luxury of losing after what happened to Real Madrid“.

“It was a golden opportunity today, but it ended on a bad day. There are no excuses, my team played their worst performance of the season,” he added“.

Xavi made five substitutions after the break, but Barcelona were unable to shake the net of the defensively committed Almeria.

Almeria, who won once in their last eight matches, held out to collect three valuable points in an attempt to avoid relegation.