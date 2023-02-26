Future Trunks, the alternate version of Vegeta’s son, was absent from the battle against Majin Buu, when Dabura and Babidi arrived on Earth in Dragon Ball Z. So what we share with you couldn’t be but fan art makes it possible.

The idea is that instead of his father, the Prince of the Saiyans, it was Trunks who fell under the influence of the evil Babidi’s magic. That is, that he would result in a kind of ‘Majin Trunks’.

Sure, to tell him somehow. Such a daring idea comes from the designer -__ D_e__a_n__ – (@deanbz_art), who shares his illustrations through Instagram. That is how I imagine Future Trunks’ appearance under Babidi’s influence.

First he started with a sketch, which is the first image you can see in this note, and then he colored it. Trunks’ expression is very reminiscent of Vegeta’s.

Like him, he has Majin’s ‘M’ on his forehead, as well as a very aggressive gesture, which is highlighted by the lines on his face. You can also see a few wounds and even drops of blood.

The design of -__D_e__a_n__ – certainly catches the eye. Perhaps in another timeline he could imagine Future Trunks being manipulated by Babidi. But since that is not possible in the official canon this fan art of Dragon Ball Z raises it.

How strong is Majin Vegeta’s transformation?

The transformation of Majin Vegeta that this artist played with imagining Future Trunks is only possible thanks to Babidi’s intervention. According to some calculations, Vegeta’s strength reaches the same level as Goku’s.

This applies both when the maximum Warrior Z is super saiyan or super saiyan 2. However, it does not reach what Goku achieved as super saiyan 3, which although it is a state that does not last long is more powerful.

Fountain: Instagram.

When a fighter is under the power of Majin, he unleashes all his strength but also his impulses. He is why he is more aggressive and violent when fighting. That’s what Vegeta wanted to be able to face Goku.

After he came to live on Earth and got married, he felt that he had lost some of the aggressiveness that characterizes Saiyans. So when she saw the opportunity she decided to go back to the past but it wasn’t enough to defeat Majin Buu.

