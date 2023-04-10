I write in the days of Easter, thinking about renewal, about the life we ​​want to live, about the happiness that is not included in the purposes of public offices. We pretend that we do to believe that we do. An event replaces public policies, the photos, the messages are the sign of the days, there is no depth or height of vision. Only the care of the image and the points in the polls seem to matter. There are no margins for self-criticism or repair.

ORA group traveled from San Felipe Torres Mochas to Saltillo, Holy Week began; assaulted or kidnapped in the vicinity of Matehuala. Three states at risk, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Coahuila; highways to the good of God, without federal roads or reproach of authority.

A newspaper in the capital -prone to the current government- published that they were migrants, as if this data justified the fact or what is worse, they considered that a person because they are a migrant is less valuable… What world are we in?

Mexico You need a person who understands what it means to be a leader. Have a vision and responsibility for public affairs, a woman or a man with an ethical meaning, democrat, who knows public affairs and has common sense armor for reality shocks.

Sometimes I stay still, with an internal trembling between my heart and conscience, I observe that the search for power is not linked to prudence, humility or knowledge. Not everyone is made to govern, to put others as a priorityto understand that the public treasury does not belong to him.

Modernity is the present, today that I write and you read we have advanced more than ever as a culture. And so in the sum of the days. However, we have regressed in the exercise of government and in the strength of the institutions. Mexico has a very heavy load on itself with this government that it has not resolved and has complicated.

The roads are not cared for the citizens, the works carried out by the government are not transparent, they put a destruction slogan on the electoral institution, the institution that orders the opening of data is against the wall, the migrants are not clear about the way they are treated and cared for by the Mexican authorities. oh! but Adán Augusto does not see that, he only imagines a country with fences, walls, spectacular with his name, he feels that he has surpassed Claudia and that the man-president has no other option to uncover, he dreams of being the chosen cap. He could not erase the word “governance” from the centers of the National Institute of Migration, he did not care, he transferred the responsibility to Ebrard. Keep painting the country, secretary, you know that there is no reason to be. Being the leader that Mexico requires requires a sense of direction that you will not attempt or anyone else there.

Postscript

The square, for when? What a sadness of government for the chaos. The city is going backwards. Normativity? happy happy happy.

We recommend you read: