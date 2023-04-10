The treatment is working and therefore it is possible to be ‘cautiously optimistic’. It is not known until when the politician has to stay in the hospital. He is currently in intensive care. According to his doctors, Berlusconi has had a rare form of chronic leukemia, also known as blood cancer, for “some time”.
Berlusconi has been struggling with fragile health for years. He has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including after an infection with the corona virus. The politician was prime minister of Italy three times and is now a senator and leader of the centre-right governing party Forza Italia.
