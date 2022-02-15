According to a report published by the “Times Now” website, citing “Radio Free Asia”, leader Kim sent gardeners to hard labor camps, for their failure to make “Kimjonglia” flowers bloom on the birthday of the country’s late leader Kim Jong Il, which falls on February 16.

The failure of the gardeners in their task is due to the difficulties they encountered in obtaining a constant supply of firewood, to provide the appropriate temperature and humidity in the greenhouses where the “Kimjonglia” flowers are grown.

Han, who was in charge of the greenhouse dedicated to planting kimjonglia flowers, was sentenced to work in a hard labor camp for six months, and the fate of the rest of the gardeners who were working with him has not been revealed.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 until his death in 2011, and was succeeded by his third and youngest son, current leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011 at the age of 69, after ruling the country for 17 years.

Kimjongilia flowers were adopted for the official celebration of Kim Jong Il’s birthday, knowing that the credit for developing this type of plant goes back to the Japanese scientist Kamo Mototero.

The process of germination of “Kimjonglia” flowers requires great care, as they are grown in bottle houses, and are subject to intense monitoring that deals with temperature and humidity, and adjust them to certain levels to ensure their opening.