Crisis in Ukraine Russia says it has begun to withdraw some troops from the Ukrainian border, NATO has not seen any signs of withdrawal – Professor: Typical information warfare

A spokesman for Russia’s defense ministry has told Russian news agencies that the country is pulling some of its troops off the border with Ukraine. According to the British Foreign Secretary, the partial withdrawal of troops is not enough.

Russian a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense has told Russian news agencies that the country is pulling some of its troops off the border with Ukraine. According to the spokesman, the units of the southern and western military districts have completed their duties and are preparing to return to their permanent garrisons.

However, some of the exercises are still ongoing. The spokesman mentioned the Ministry of Defense On the Facebook page ongoing naval exercises, for example, which are considered “operationally relevant areas of the world’s seas”. The exercise, which will be held jointly with Belarus, will also continue until 20 February.

On Monday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov encouraged by the President Vladimir Putinia continue diplomacy and negotiations. An interpretation emerged that the escalation of the crisis was coming to a halt and the suspected threat of military force receding. The perception has intensified with Tuesday’s announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“This is a typical movement in information warfare,” says Professor of International Politics at the University of Tampere to HS Tuomas Forsberg.

According to Forsberg, Russia will get its troops back to their previous positions if they wish.

“When half a dozen signs appear that the situation is easing, at the same time half a dozen signs appear that the situation is moving in the opposite direction. More secure information is now available on where the troops are actually moving. ”

This is because the movement of military forces and equipment is slower than public commentary.

“These are harder to change as fast as intentions. The transfer of troops makes it possible to obtain more reliable information from public sources than from the Kremlin’s speeches. “

Forsbergin with the same lines was also recently the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba told the news agency Reuters that Kiev is expected to withdraw only when they actually see it, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

“We are constantly hearing different statements from Russia, so we have a rule that we only believe when we see it,” Kuleba said according to the news agency.

According to AFP, Kuleba said Ukraine and the West had managed to prevent the situation between Ukraine and Russia from escalating.

“We and our allies have succeeded in preventing the situation from escalating further. We are already going through mid-February, and it can be seen that diplomacy is still working, ”Kuleba told reporters.

Also the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss commented on the information freshly. According to him, the partial withdrawal of troops is not enough.

“The Russians have said they have no intention of conquering, but we need to see a full withdrawal of troops to see that this is true,” Truss said in an interview with LBC Radio, according to Reuters.

Tensions Near Ukraine have been on the rise for several months as Russia has strengthened its troops in the border region, which has had more than 100,000 troops. In addition, there have been Russian troops near the Ukrainian border in joint military exercises with Belarusians in Belarus.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border and stressed that the responsibility for alleviating the crisis in Ukraine rests with Russia.

Baerbock made his comments before the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Tuesday’s meeting in Moscow in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis.

According to Baerbock, the situation on the Ukrainian border is dangerous and the risk of escalation is high. Russia, which is demanding security guarantees, blames the United States and Western European countries for rising tensions.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters, NATO has so far not seen any signs that Russia has actually begun to withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine’s borders.

Stoltenberg said that even if Russia withdraws some of its troops, it tends to leave equipment in place that will allow troops to be redeployed quickly.

One video of the alleged withdrawal of Russian Defense Forces troops is geo-located for Crimea. It does not show that troops would be withdrawn from the borders of Ukraine, as Russia illegally captured Crimea from Ukraine eight years ago. On the other hand, the video may show that Crimea has had troops from other parts of Russia in drills and is now reportedly leaving.