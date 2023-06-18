The party that the participants of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ had last Friday caused some to go overboard, including a lawsuit between Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella.

After the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘Las Perdidas’, took advantage of the value that alcohol gave her, Wendy confronted Nicola for thinking that he approached her just for strategy to continue in the Televisa program.

And it is that they were Celery Quijano and Ferka who began to put ideas in the head of the Internet celebrity, so already drunk and too angry, she decided not to listen to Nicola and asked the viewers not to support him anymore.

The lawsuit between celebrities began to get more and more intense, since even nigris poncho and Sergio Mayer tried to calm Wendy down, even though it wasn’t enough because she yelled at them too.

Today, Saturday, the participants began to remember everything that happened at the party, and although everyone was calm enjoying a day at the pool, Nicola Porcella was very discouragedsince he was quite close to Wendy Guevara.

However, a helicopter surprised the celebrities in the patio of the house, where bouquets of roses and some other gifts fell.

Very excited by the details, everyone was very amazed to see MarlonWendy Guevara’s boyfriend, whom she allegedly supports.

This happened after the strong lawsuit that Wendy and Nicola starred in, so Nicola had many more reasons to feel sad and locked in her room.

Finally, Guevara ended up in tears and revealed that Marlon is not really her formal partner, but that they have an incredible time as friends.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp