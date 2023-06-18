Home page politics

Russian TV presenter and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov during a broadcast in April 2023. (Archive photo) © ITAR-TASS/Imago Images

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov is one of Putin’s most important propagandists. He demands the reconstruction of the Soviet Union.

Moscow – Vladimir Solovyov is a Kremlin friend like no other. The 59-year-old Russian state TV presenter is known for his public hostilities with the West. The Ukraine war as represent “holy war”. and the Nato– Calling the alliance “satanic” is Solovyov’s habit. Recently, the presenter has become increasingly nostalgic: the 59-year-old has repeatedly longed for the return of the Cold War and calls for the Soviet Union to be rebuilt.

‘Bring back the Soviet Union’: Russian presenter demands territory back

A video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, on Twitter published, shows Solovyov during an appearance on the Russian radio show “Full Contact”. There the moderator demanded the reconquest of former Soviet territories. “Give back the territory,” Solovyov appealed. “Give the territory back to the Soviet Union. Why the hell did she break down in the first place? Because some degenerates started talking about sovereignty?” he continued to scoff.

Advisor to the Ministry of the Interior Ukraine published the short video with a note: The clip is an example of the regular “Bring back the Soviet Union” appeal in Solovyov’s performances. “The regular ‘Bring back the Soviet Union!’ exclamation of Russian propagandist Solovyov,” Gerashchenko wrote.

Vladimir Solovyov: The pro-Kremlin propagandist of Russian state television

Vladimir Solovyov is one of the most famous Russian talk show hosts. In of Russia Among other things, he moderates an evening show named after him on state television, which is broadcast six times a week. Solovyov often talks about him on his show Ukraine warwhich he called a proxy war between Moscow and represents the West. He has repeatedly called for rocket attacks on all states supporting Ukraine and has regularly described NATO as a “satanic” alliance. He hit him again and again use of nuclear weapons against the West.

Solovyov is in Vladimir Putin’s Protection. As the Russian President’s main propagandist, his sphere of influence also grew. In public, the moderator can say almost anything verbally, as long as it is in the interests of the Kremlin leadership. Despite occasional critical questions or provocations, Solovyov is considered the chief propagandist of Russian state television. In his rhetoric, he often uses Putin himself and disseminates his statements. For this, Solovyov is rewarded with power and wealth: According to the journal, he already earned in 2019 Sobesednik 67 million rubles (890,000 euros) a month.

Although Solovyov earned much of his influence on the Russian president’s back, it is questionable whether the moderator would continue to support Putin even in the event of a defeat in the Ukraine war. Solovyov was assigned U.S. passports in May 2023 and the Alleged relationship with an American. (aa)