A couple of days ago, the members of the reality show of Televisa‘La Casa de los Famoso México’ lived a very emotional moment with the visit of Ponchito, the little son of nigris poncho who was celebrating his birthday.

Because the actor was very worried about not being able to celebrate his son’s birthday by his side, the production of the show Televisa would have prepared the surprise for the Monterrey influencer.

Despite the fact that the moment moved not only the inhabitants of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, but to the whole country, Niurka Marcos did not fall into the “game” of the San Ángel television station, since she assures that it is a “cover” so that people forget about the alleged frauds in the show.

Through the platform instagram, Niurka admitted that it was very beautiful to see how Poncho de Nigris was able to reunite with her little one, since she is also a mother, but most likely it is a smokescreen.

“It was a contrast of feelings. In between I cried, like everyone else, my eyes watered, and feelings that collided with the courage of fraud. I love my children with devotion and I know what Ponchito felt”.

After that, the Cuban star shared a video through her account TikTok where he accuses the members of the production of ‘LCDLF‘ that they have tried to erase all the traps they have made to “protect” Jorge Losa.

“They try to erase this fraud with an extraordinarily emotional moment, which involves an innocent baby and his father full of feelings and love for his baby; as well as a smoke screen so that everyone forgets that they just put the r*ta on us”.

He also added that they do not mind “breaking the rules” so that Jorge Losa benefits: “That is the way in which the production tries to make us forget that they have just broken all the rules in order to protect Jorge.”

It should be noted that for several weeks, the woman in the scandal has launched against ‘LCDLF’ for alleged fraud, since Jorge Losa has been benefited on more than one occasion, as well as the members of the sky team.

“Everything is in your hands. They need to get organized, they need to really feel that power, to experience it. You have the power, but the passion to continue seeing them wins you. You do not have the power to turn off the television and show that you are in charge. Production knows that they are weak,” Niurka said recently.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp