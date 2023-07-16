Last night, at the end of the fireworks at the Redentore in Venice, a small boat carrying two girls and a boy at the wheel hit a briccola. Following the strong impact, the young man was thrown into the water and never came back up. He was recovered dead by firefighters. The two girls were unharmed.

The accident occurred in the channel between San Giorgio and San Servolo. The emergency vehicles intervened immediately, including the Marittima motorboat, two lagoon fire engines, a water scooter from the fire brigade and the divers who were on duty at the event, starting surface and underwater searches. After a brief underwater search, divers found the young man’s lifeless body on the bottom. The local police boat was also on site to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.