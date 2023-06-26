Since the emissions of the TV reality show started, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, has become one of the favorite programs of thousands in the Aztec territory.

On the night of this Sunday, June 25, the third elimination gala of reality, where Ferka, Raquel Bigorra and Bárbara Torres had to face each other to see who would be the woman who would leave LCDLF and the prize of four million pesos.

It must be remembered that the first to be expelled were Marie Claire Harp and Sofia Rivera.

In order to define who should leave the reality show, a process is carried out with the viewers throughout the week so that they can choose who they want out of the television program through a voting system.

On Monday of each week a leader is chosen, and during this week two of them were chosen for the first time, Emilio Osorio and Celery Quijanowho saved Nicola Porcella from the elimination gala after he was nominated.

In this third elimination gala, it was Ferka Quiroz who was expelled from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, losing the opportunity to win a million-dollar amount of money.

And it is that the Mexican actress was the one who received the fewest votes, and before the news of her elimination her partner, Jorge Losa, collapsed on the ground.

