”Today as you know is the last episode after 18 years, I greet everyone, it has been an honor and fun to keep you busy and informed. Thanks to everyone and see you soon”.

Thus Lucia Annunziata greets the public by closing yesterday’s episode of In half an hour which marks the end of the season and the end of her relationship with Rai, announced in recent weeks.

The journalist had resigned from state television shortly after the announcement of the new directors. In the letter sent to the new Rai top management, Annunziata underlined that she shared “nothing about the work of the current government, neither in terms of content nor methods. In particular, I do not agree with the modalities of the intervention on Rai: recognizing this distance is on my part an act of seriousness towards the company that you are preparing to govern and there are no conditions for a collaboration “.