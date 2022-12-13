“We are still in a country where 8 out of 10 Italians ask psychological help they have to do it privately because there is no public network of prevention and treatment. This means that there is a very strong factor of social injustice which creates an element of discrimination: those who are already vulnerable from a social and economic point of view, and would need it more, cannot access this help. This is why it is absolutely important to have measures such as the bonus, which is emergency but recognizes the problem and gives an initial response, such as the psychologist at school, the general practitioner to support the family doctor and pediatrician, and the psychologist in places of work”. Thus the president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop), David Lazzari, in his speech at the conference “The paths of resilience”, organized today in Rome by the Cnop, on the occasion of the National Day of Psychology 2022.

According to Lazzari, therefore, it is “necessary to use social infrastructures to help the country to promote psychological resilience” which “is not an abstract, sociological or economic concept” but is the “sum of individual psychological resilience”. “Having a well-structured psyche means having the ability to read the world, to make choices and fulfill oneself as a person, to live and not survive, because – warns the president of psychologists – if we limit ourselves to surviving we will feel bad, and the malaise of individuals will become the malaise of all. Instead we want to live in a world of well-being and put the country in a position to make this well-being grow. We therefore ask politics, institutions and social agencies to work to build a national program for the promotion of well-being and psychological resilience”.