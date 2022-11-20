Amblyopia, popularly known as lazy eye, affects between 5% and 7% of the child population. Together with strabismus —a disorder in which the two eyes do not line up in the same direction—, they are the visual disorders with the highest prevalence in children.

This is one of the themes that has focused the V Congress organized by the Official College of Opticians-Optometrists of the Region of Murcia (COORM), a national event that is taking place this weekend in Murcia, under the name ‘Visual Health and Pediatrics’. The Víctor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Center is the setting for this conference, in which professionals from different health branches are participating in the round tables and presentations included in the program.

Pediatric nursing, ophthalmology, neuropsychology, dentistry, podiatry, physiotherapy and the pharmaceutical sector are some of the areas from which eye health is being addressed in the child population, since “one of the main objectives of this congress was to show and disseminate how we can improve visual development during childhood and optimize multidisciplinary health work, always prioritizing the health of the patient”, explained the president of the COORM, Ester Mainar.

Amblyopia is a visual disorder that can directly affect children’s learning and cause permanent loss of vision in the affected eye, which is why “we stress the need for periodic visual check-ups for children,” says Mainar. .

It is a condition that can be treated and cured, especially when the eye still retains the plasticity of childhood. Along with neuroplasticity—which links the relationship between the motor and visual systems—neurodevelopment, pediatric strabismus, sensory, visual rehabilitation and optometric protocols are other themes that are focusing the program’s interventions.

It should be noted that amblyopia begins when the difference in vision in one eye and the other is very notable, causing the eye with less visual capacity to stop working properly and all the work is done only by the eye with greater capacity.