The long list of four-wheeled models that have obtained the maximum score in the Euro NCAP safety tests also includes Smart #1. The first all-electric SUV from the German automaker was in fact awarded five stars, achieving high scores in all four major categories of safety such as “Adult Occupant”, “Child Occupant”, “Vulnerable Road Users” and “Safety Assist” and effectively demonstrating Smart’s strong commitment to safety as an absolute priority of its products.

Let’s talk about a model designed for maximum safety, as evidenced by the overall architecture of the car developed to meet the highest industry standards with 74% high-tensile steel and 19% hardened pressed steel. Being a fully electric SUV, Smart’s work has also focused on the battery: the Daimler group brand has adopted multiple technical protection measures from this point of view, including high thermal stability battery core materials, thermal insulation of battery modules and structural protection of battery packs. Among the many driver assistance systems present in the Smart Pilot Assist package, then, the Front Collision Mitigation deserves a mention, which detects when the vehicle is in imminent danger of a frontal collision, and the Lane Keeping Assist, which helps the driver to return in the center of the lane in the event that the vehicle leaves its lane without signaling it.

We recall that since last October the Smart #1 can be pre-ordered in the main European markets, with the first cars for customers arriving on the roads starting next year. The electric range of the German brand will then expand over the next few years with a larger SUV, known as Smart #3whose images were leaked on the web in recent days: it will be a very efficient battery crossover, which will guarantee 422 HP of maximum power and up to 440 kilometers of autonomy.