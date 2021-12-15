Lazio immediately fixes the restart with Maurizio Sarri. “He is a man who can make a difference in football”, is how Claudio Lotito began to praise the coach yesterday at the Christmas dinner with the team in a restaurant in Rome. “I have given a mandate to the secretary to directly renew Sarri’s contract for another two years”, he announced amid applause from the hall. “I bet on Sarri because through his straightness and his determination results can be obtained. And I am convinced that with him the team will grow first of all as men.” A practically public statement from the Lazio president because it was broadcast live on TV through Lazio Style. A precise stance by Lotito. The renewal of the contract signed in June until 2023 for another two years means that Sarri’s bond with the Biancoceleste club is very solid even in the future. A signal also addressed to the team that Lotito has called to a greater commitment with very heartfelt and decisive tones so as not to betray those who are the seasonal objectives.

LINKS – Shortly before, Maurizio Sarri had spoken very frankly. “They are guys I love and I never told them – said Sarri addressing the team -. I think they can do more than what they are doing. They must have the strength to think as a collective and if they do, they can be exalted individually as well. What I ask is to be a team and to have the strength to field continuity: in some races we fought, in others we arrived flat. I am responsible but I have to help them in finding continuity and mentality. Under the tree I hope to find six points in the two games (against Genoa and Venice, ed) before the break: it would be very important. If we think of resolving everything with the transfer market, however, we are off track. ” Then he passed the word to Sergej Milinkovic, smiling. “Ask him how much they love me. Why? Sometimes he says he hates me.” The Sergeant: “No, I love him. We are not doing as Sarri wants yet but in time we will make it. Sooner or later the results will come”.

AIMS – In the evening Sarri will have spoken with Lotito and the director Igli Tare also in terms of the transfer market. Reinforcements are needed in January. Starting from a deputy building. Muriqi was not up to par. Interested in Erik Botheim, 21, a Norwegian from Bodo Glimt. And in defense we need another central. Like Daniele Rugani, 27, of Juventus, already with Sarri in Juventus and at Empoli. But the track has also resurfaced for Gian Marco Ferrari, 29, from Sassuolo. Meanwhile, towards the match against Genoa on Friday, Sarri finds Zaccagni and Luis Alberto (out with Sassuolo) who yesterday returned to train with the group. Stop Pedro: will be evaluated today after Sunday’s calf resentment.

