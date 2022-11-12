A move to sharpen the strategies for Juventus. Lazio with Ciro Immobile from the start in tomorrow night’s match at the Stadium. To face the onslaught of the bianconeri in second place and above all to try to give further impetus to the biancoceleste standings. On Thursday, against Monza, the striker met again on the pitch from the 41st minute of the second half to take over Pedro. His return twenty-five days after the stop against Udinese for a medium degree injury to the left hamstring. A fast-paced recovery to try to be ready before the break. On the bench in the derby to give his support as a captain in an intense and difficult evening, then sealed by the biancoceleste triumph. However, the return to the field was not expected against Roma. Which instead had been scheduled for the last segment of the match against Monza. Those twenty minutes assumed were then reduced in the management of the measurement advantage. That with the stamp of the final victory brought Lazio to second place, alongside Milan.

Plan

–

For Turin now the situation sees Immobile ready to play from the start. In a trident that will record the return of Felipe Anderson on the right, while on the other side Pedro will act, as already with Monza, in the role of Zaccagni, who stopped in the pits for a distracting trauma to his right calf. Already in yesterday’s training, Immobile reassured Sarri about his condition. Playing from the start with your own striker is part of Lazio’s approach to the Stadium challenge. However, the athletic fit of the center forward can be calibrated towards a presence over an hour of play. Then, Lazio will necessarily have to go to plan B. Bringing Felipe Anderson back in the role of false nueve and inserting Romero (or Cancellieri) in the right lane. In any case, considering the beautiful moment that Anderson went through, which was also appreciated by deputy Immobile, even in that way Sarri’s attack would have potential to worry Juventus. With the Romero card played from the bench that Thursday proved decisive to grab the three points with Monza. But Lazio that takes the field led by its captain and goalscorer can feed on further certainties. This is why the owner Immobile move has a strategic significance against Juventus.