Enzo Raiola is in Formello to negotiate with the Biancocelesti the recruitment of the central defender of Milan (to file the difference between the request of 3.3 million a year and the offer of 2.5 million plus bonuses) and the renewal of the Spaniard (four years of 1, 2 million, offer similar to that of Valencia)
In Formello, a meeting is underway between the president of Lazio Lotito, sports director Tare, and Enzo Raiola (cousin of the late Mino), manager of Romagnoli and Patric. Lazio is looking for an agreement for both players. The first is about to expire with Milan, the second is already at Lazio, but he too is about to expire and has not yet renewed.
DIFFERENCES
–
For the Rossoneri central there had already been a summit a month ago, the agreement was not found because there was too much difference between demand (3.3 million) and supply (2.5 million plus bonuses). Now we try to shorten the distances. Patric is thinking about a four-year project worth 1.2 million euros. The player has already received a similar offer from Valencia.
May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 9:07 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lazio #LotitoTare #meeting #agent #Romagnoli #Patric
Leave a Reply