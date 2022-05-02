Biancoceleste reaction to the words of the Giallorossi coach who said: “After 22 years we still win with offside goals”

Mourinho’s dig, Lazio’s reaction. Yesterday the Roma coach after the draw with Bologna had declared: “In 22 years that I coach two things have not changed: the questions about who played and who didn’t (in reference to Zaniolo center forward and not Shomurodov, ed) and chance to win with an offside goal. It could have been 22 years ago and it could have been done now, as happened yesterday. ” The reference – very clear – was to Acerbi’s goal that led to Lazio’s victory over Spezia.

The press release – Today the biancoazzurro club responded with a statement.

“The fact that in 2022 a coach of another team, during his press conferences, repeatedly refers to presumed referee favors to competing teams and that, at the same time, some national sports journalists, of declared footballing faith, are fervent about the the same argument, forgetting their professional role and the duty of impartiality, demonstrates some things: that Lazio is obsessively in their thoughts more than other coveted professional goals; that, as often happens, they look at others’ homes to divert attention from missed results and sensational episodes that took place at home, in one’s favor, under the eyes of all; that despite the need to evolve the image of football in Italy, some protagonists are stuck at the constant repetition of the accusations against the referees and the Var ; that these offensive attitudes towards the referee category and the lack of journalistic objectivity are too often overlooked . The Lazio Sports Society rejects the criticisms and insinuations to senders, it continues to believe that values ​​are demonstrated on the pitch and not in the television salons. Lazio will never lend itself to being anyone’s alibi or scapegoat and will assert its reasons in the appropriate forums “. See also Gilberto Adame talks about his departure from America

Reason and sentiment – “The Company’s line continues to be that of not discussing the decisions taken on the pitch – continues the press release -, even when it comes to blatant episodes that occurred to the detriment of the Biancoceleste team, such as Tonali’s foul on Acerbi at Lazio-Milan on the occasion of the goal or the elbow in the area by Ibanez on Milinkovic in the return derby, just to name two even if we have many others, also in Spezia-Lazio. Decisive episodes on which we have chosen silence out of respect for the referees on the field and for the Var, respect that others have not shown and continue not to demonstrate “.

May 2, 2022 (change May 2, 2022 | 12:10)

