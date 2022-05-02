You have probably been at the hardware store with a load that was just a little too big for your car. But you don’t let yourself be known. Those beams will go in that car anyway, willingly or ill-willed. You didn’t buy that family car for nothing. Sometimes, however, you can want so much, but you just have to take your loss and arrange other transport.

The American in the video below had no message for that. Transporting five-meter beams in your mid-sized sedan? That would never fit, you would think. But this driver thought out-of-the-box. Or rather, out-of-the-window. Because why transport lengthwise, when you can also transport the beams across the width? It doesn’t matter that they protrude almost two meters on each side.

Of course this can’t go well. But the American probably didn’t need such long pieces at all. When his load is halved in length, he simply drives on smoothly again. Saves him a lot of sawing again.

