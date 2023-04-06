In the evening, the Lotito club replies to the news of the prosecutor’s investigations with a statement published on the official website: “SS Lazio is a crystal house in which all the documents are in place and always available to all the Authorities. In our work, we have always adhered to a perspective of loyal and total cooperation and, therefore, any documentation requested from us would have been immediately delivered by us.

However, we have the utmost respect for the judiciary and therefore we trust to quickly dispel any misunderstanding or doubt in relation to the disputed hypotheses “.

Rome — The press release from the yellow and red club also arrived very late in the evening: "AS Roma acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Rome against the club as well as some of its current and former managers. The company is collaborating with the competent authorities and hopes that full clarity on the matter will be clarified as soon as possible, believing that it has always operated in full compliance with current regulations".

April 5, 2023 (change April 5, 2023 | 23:14)

