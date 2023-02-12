Now there are 403 minutes without Ciro Immobile’s goals. For the 32-year-old striker they have become an eternity, for Lazio a tunnel that is obscuring the latest results. Saturday’s defeat against Atalanta at the Olimpico was also affected by some errors in the final phase by the attacker. The last stop, that of January 15 against Sassuolo (right thigh strain), caused him to miss just two games (with Milan in the championship and with Bologna in the Italian Cup), but he has not yet been overcome in terms of recovery of athletic condition. “Here we are talking about a player who has spent 10 days on the pitch and 15 in the medical room in the last six months. He lacks training and matches to get back in shape. At the moment he is not at the top, it is possible that in fifteen days he will be our solution ”, Maurizio Sarri pointed out after the Atalanta match.

RACE

—

Before taking the field, Immobile spoke of his moment: “I needed to train and play continuously, these stops are tormenting me. I was able to play the minutes agreed with the coach”. On the field gradually after the return against Fiorentina . Starting with 19 minutes, then 45 against Juventus in the Italian Cup and 68 against Verona. Before playing full-time against Atalanta. And he hasn’t scored since 4 January. In the 14th minute of the first half, he took the lead Lazio in Lecce: an illusion for the biancocelesti then defeated in a comeback. It is not the longest fasting of the striker in the biancoceleste. In 2021 he was without a shot for 755 minutes. Nine games between 7 February and 18 April: from the goal against Cagliari to those (brace) against Benevento. Meanwhile, his seasonal score is behind the previous averages. Just eight goals (one in the Europa League). To be examined, however, between the 17 league appearances, the 4 in the Europa League and one of Coppa Italia In the field for 1,548 total minutes between eight games missed due to injuries. The goalscorer who entered Lazio’s history (190 goals, absolute record) feels the bitterness of the moment on himself. Also for his role as captain he is animated by a great desire for redemption to return to being the guide of the team through his precious goals. Just 9 points in the last 8 days (including the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Juventus) for Lazio: a performance that holds back the club’s Champions League ambitions. “Immobile could once again be our solution…”, the confidence that Sarri spreads already looking at Thursday’s commitment in the Conference League against Cluj at the Olimpico.