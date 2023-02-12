The Sepang tests have come to an end, a three-day event in which the MotoGP manufacturers tried various solutions to get up to the pace of the rider to beat. Francis Bagnaia he knows he is in the paddock’s sights: burdens and honors that champions carry with them. However, the Piedmontese approached the Malaysian tests very calmly, closing them with a second place both on day-3 and in the combined standings. The times are naturally indicative up to a certain point: in this embryonic phase of the season the driving sensations count much more, and from this point of view “Pecco” immediately showed himself serene and confident.

Bagnaia, like his teammate Enea Bastianini, covered many kilometers (136 laps), completing the first outings with the bike still in the 2022 configuration, to then move on to testing the innovations developed at Borgo Panigale during the winter: in addition to an evolution of last year’s engine, Bagnaia also tested two new aerodynamic packages, indicating a partial preference for a fairing, without giving a definitive judgement.

“I am happy and proud of the work done in this test“, commented the world champion to Ducati channels. “After today’s lunch break we managed to make a change to the new bike which allowed us to bring it to the same level as last year’s. It was my goal, so we can only be satisfied. Surely we will have to keep working to improve other aspects and make it even more driveable, but we still have two days of testing in Portugal to be able to do it. In Portimão it will also be important to try the two aerodynamic solutions again test here. I already have a preference, but I also want to try them on a different track. In Portimão we will certainly focus on the development of the GP23 and we will also have to try to simulate a Sprint Raceso the last two days of testing that await us will be very important”.