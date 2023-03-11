In France, although the number of anti-Semitic attacks has dropped by more than 25% in the last year, it is a figure to watch out for, warns France’s Representative Council of Jewish Institutions (CRIF). In 2022, 436 cases of attacks against Jews were registered, which is why the French government recently announced new measures and plans in schools to fight anti-Semitism. At France 24 we spoke with Ariel Amar, a member of CRIF, about this problem.

#Layover #Paris #Ariel #Amar #average #number #antiSemitic #acts #France #high