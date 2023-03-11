Police said on Saturday that 53 residents of the remote town of Burketown, about 2,115 km northwest of the state capital Brisbane, had been evacuated since torrential rain caused floods last week.

About 100 residents remained in the town, and police were preparing to evacuate more people today as meteorologists expected river levels in the area to peak on Sunday.

The emergency comes after repeated floods in eastern Australia over the past two years due to the years-old La Niña weather phenomenon, which includes “once in 100 years” floods that hit remote areas in the neighboring Northern Territory in January.

In Burketown, the flood surpassed the March 2011 record of 6.87 meters after as much as 293 millimeters of rain fell on Thursday and Friday, according to the Met Office.