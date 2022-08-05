Campeche.- The Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román, was recorded on her arrival at a Argentine airport last Thursday morning.

Sansores abandoned his functions at the head of the Government of Campeche to attend affairs strictly personal. This was announced on Thursday night by the Social Communication Unit of the state of Campeche:

“Governor Layda Sansores San Román left the country to attend to matters of a personal nature, communicating in writing to the representatives of the Legislative and Judicial Power in terms of the second paragraph of article 67 of the Political Constitution of the State of Campeche”.

The statement then recapitulates the activity of the governor during the month of August, an activity that had already been documented and previously disseminated in the official channels of the state government.

We recommend you read:

Layda Sansores’ trip to the South American country it did not appear in any communication or publication on official networks of the Government of Campecheuntil this Thursday night, when the images of the governor arriving in Argentina were already shared by thousands of social network users.