Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited Lavrov to strengthen cooperation against the backdrop of the situation with Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that cooperation be strengthened against the backdrop of the situation around Taiwan. This is reported TASS.

“Beijing is ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation so that together we can more effectively defend the international system in which the UN plays a key role, as well as the order based on the norms of generally accepted international law,” the Chinese diplomat said.

Wang Yi also stressed that Moscow continues to adhere to the One China Principle and opposes any encroachment on China’s sovereignty. According to him, this position speaks of the high level of the Chinese-Russian strategic partnership.

The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that Moscow and Beijing are supporting each other in the international arena. He stressed that the two countries together “defend equality and justice in the world.”

Earlier, Wang Yi said that the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would result in serious consequences for Washington, for which the American side would be responsible. The diplomat called the trip of the American politician to the island a vulgar comedy.